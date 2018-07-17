This rotation alignment shows how different the Mets are viewing these games than the Yankees. The Subway Series is close to a playoff type moment for the Mets, who have the pitching edge in every game as they try to win some games and hurt the Yankees’ chances of avoiding the one game playoff. The Yankees opted to use their lesser starters first for two reasons: giving more rest to Luis Severino and C.C. Sabathia out of the All Star Break and lining them up to pitch against the Boston Red Sox at the beginning of August. Those games are of far more importance to the Yankees than these games will be.
The Mets have not announced how the rest of their rotation will line out yet. Zack Wheeler figures to start the fourth game out of the break, when the Mets return home to take on the San Diego Padres. The fifth spot will go to either Jason Vargas or Corey Oswalt, with manager Mickey Callaway remaining non-committal when asked by reporters about Vargas’ status yesterday. Oswalt had another strong start on Sunday, holding the Washington Nationals to one run in five innings of work.
View the original article on Metstradamus: New York Mets Line Up Rotation For Second Half