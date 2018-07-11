There are two big takeaways from his news. The first is that the fact that Bruce has a back issue that is impacting his hip, and back issues in pro athletes are very tricky. If the Mets’ doctors can’t get Bruce’s back right, they will probably never get the player they thought they were re-signing over the winter. With the season over in everything but name, it makes sense to try and get Bruce fully healthy so he can help next season. It’s nice to see Bruce actively trying to get back in the lineup and updating his status to the press, which has not been the case with other outfielders on this team.
The other issue is that the Mets again are withholding injury news from the media. Callaway admitted that the Mets shut Bruce down two days prior to revealing the setback, and to make matters worse he didn’t admit that Bruce received a pain killing injection in his back. Ordinarily, you could simply chalk it up to forgetting to mention either detail, but missing both seems awfully close to covering up something to try and keep the media from hammering them for bad medical treatment. The Mets have already done that earlier this season, when they weren’t going to reveal Jason Vargas’ calf injury until questioned by WFAN’s Ed Coleman the day before his next scheduled start. Despite a complete overhaul of the medical department, the Mets have continued to display more of the dysfunction that has made them the butt of jokes for the last few years.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Jay Bruce Shut Down For 10 Days After Recurrence of Hip Pain