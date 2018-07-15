Select Page

Is Anybody Out There?

I forgive you if you stopped reading this blog in the middle of May. Even in the virtual world, this feels like an empty house. Much like Citi Field sans bobblehead giveaway.

But if you’re still with us, thank you for staying. You’re probably sick of the same old story. Every day (bullpen shreds good start), every season (Daniel Murphy gets revenge on his former team), and every century (general doom). You already know the story. The Mets went into the 7th inning tied 1-1, Anthony Swarzak came in for Corey Oswalt, who pitched very well, and walked two guys. Then Tim Peterson came in and gave up hits to Matt Adams to load the bases, and Daniel Murphy to end the game and basically put a cap on the first half of the season. The other three runs were window dressing. Jerry Blevins hit two guys, a couple of other things happened … 6-1.

Yes, I stopped caring too.

Jul 15, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop Wilmer Difo (1) attempts to turn a double play with New York Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco (29) sliding into second base during the second inning of the game at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Nobody could use four days off more than the New York Mets. Except maybe you … the faithful. It’s starting to get to the point where watching the Mets feels like homework. I’m looking forward to our version of winter break.

Today’s Hate List

  1. Juan Soto
  2. Alfonso Soriano
  3. Alfredo Soriano (Who isn’t a real person, I don’t think, but I almost typed “Alfredo” for number two so screw it. I hate that guy too and I don’t even know him.)
  4. It’s a bad season when I’ve already run out of people to hate so I have to make up people.
  5. I need a break.

