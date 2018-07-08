Select Page

7/8/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Posted by | Jul 8, 2018 | ,

7/8/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets
Success has been very fleeting for the 2018 New York Mets (35-50), and yesterday’s game was a perfect example of that trend. The Mets entered the day on a modest two game winning streak, but couldn’t extend it to three as they got shut out by the Tampa Bay Rays (44-44) 3-0. The Rays evened up the series at a game a piece, so both teams will look to secure a series victory in the matinee finale this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

Jul 7, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Joey Wendle (18) slides safely at home past New York Mets catcher Kevin Plawecki (26) in the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports.

The Mets will send right hander Chris Flexen (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to the mound today. Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make this start with the Mets opting to push Zack Wheeler back a day, lining him up to start in tomorrow’s doubleheader in order to try and avoid taxing the bullpen on that day. The Rays will counter with former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 3.92 ERA). Eovaldi was strong in his last start, holding the Miami Marlins to two runs in six innings on Monday, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Rays lost 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Brandon Nimmo
  2. 1B Wilmer Flores
  3. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  4. RF Michael Conforto
  5. 3B Todd Frazier
  6. LF Dominic Smith
  7. C Devin Mesoraco
  8. SS Jose Reyes
  9. SP Chris Flexen

Pre-Game Notes:

  • The Mets have sent Drew Smith back to AAA Las Vegas to make room for Flexen on the active roster.
  • Eovaldi is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets.
  • Flexen has never faced the Rays before.
  • Jose Bautista will get the day off today. Michael Conforto will shift over to right field, opening up a rare start for Dominic Smith, who will play left and bat seventh.
  • Amed Rosario is getting the day off today. Jose Reyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
  • This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Rays. Whoever wins today’s game will win the season series.
  • The Mets are looking to win their first series since May 20th today, when they completed a three game sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

, , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/8/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets



Related Posts

7/6/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

7/6/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

July 6, 2018

Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas Closing In On Returns From Disabled List

Noah Syndergaard, Jason Vargas Closing In On Returns From Disabled List

July 2, 2018

Maybe The Mets Are Brunch People

Maybe The Mets Are Brunch People

July 4, 2018

Tim Tebow gets drilled in head by ball, gives up triple (Video)

Tim Tebow gets drilled in head by ball, gives up triple (Video)

July 3, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino