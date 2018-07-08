7/8/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Chris Flexen (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to the mound today. Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make this start with the Mets opting to push Zack Wheeler back a day, lining him up to start in tomorrow’s doubleheader in order to try and avoid taxing the bullpen on that day. The Rays will counter with former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 3.92 ERA). Eovaldi was strong in his last start, holding the Miami Marlins to two runs in six innings on Monday, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Rays lost 3-2.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- LF Dominic Smith
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Chris Flexen
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets have sent Drew Smith back to AAA Las Vegas to make room for Flexen on the active roster.
- Eovaldi is 1-4 with a 5.01 ERA in nine career starts against the Mets.
- Flexen has never faced the Rays before.
- Jose Bautista will get the day off today. Michael Conforto will shift over to right field, opening up a rare start for Dominic Smith, who will play left and bat seventh.
- Amed Rosario is getting the day off today. Jose Reyes will start at shortstop and bat eighth.
- This is the final game of the season between the Mets and Rays. Whoever wins today’s game will win the season series.
- The Mets are looking to win their first series since May 20th today, when they completed a three game sweep over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
