7/8/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

Success has been very fleeting for the 2018 New York Mets (35-50), and yesterday’s game was a perfect example of that trend. The Mets entered the day on a modest two game winning streak, but couldn’t extend it to three as they got shut out by the Tampa Bay Rays (44-44) 3-0. The Rays evened up the series at a game a piece, so both teams will look to secure a series victory in the matinee finale this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send right hander Chris Flexen (0-1, 10.80 ERA) to the mound today. Flexen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to make this start with the Mets opting to push Zack Wheeler back a day, lining him up to start in tomorrow’s doubleheader in order to try and avoid taxing the bullpen on that day. The Rays will counter with former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (2-3, 3.92 ERA). Eovaldi was strong in his last start, holding the Miami Marlins to two runs in six innings on Monday, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Rays lost 3-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo 1B Wilmer Flores 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Michael Conforto 3B Todd Frazier LF Dominic Smith C Devin Mesoraco SS Jose Reyes SP Chris Flexen

