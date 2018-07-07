7/7/18 Game Preview: Tampa Bay Rays at New York Mets

The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (4-5, 3.46 ERA) to the mound today. Matz delivered another solid turn on Sunday, holding the Miami Marlins to an unearned run in 5.1 innings to earn his fourth win of the season. The Rays will counter with a lefty of their own, Blake Snell (11-4, 2.24 ERA), to complete the matchup of southpaws. Snell dominated the Houston Astros on Sunday, allowing one run in 7.1 innings to pick up his 11th win of the season.
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
- Kevin Plawecki will catch the day game after the night game, giving Devin Mesoraco the day off, and bat seventh.
- The Mets are looking to win their first series since they swept the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field in the middle of May.
