7/4/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays

The Mets will send rookie right hander Corey Oswalt (0-1, 9.82 ERA) to the mound for his second big league start. Oswalt’s first appearance in the big league rotation didn’t go too well as he gave up six runs in 2.2 innings to lose to the Miami Marlins last Friday. The Blue Jays will counter with righty Marcus Stroman (1-5, 6.02 ERA). Stroman delivered one of his best starts of the season his last time out, allowing two runs (one earned) in seven innings to defeat the Detroit Tigers last Friday to earn his first win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- DH Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Jose Reyes
Pre-Game Notes:
- Oswalt has never faced the Blue Jays before.
- Stroman, a New York native, has never faced the Mets either.
- The Mets will play it safe with Devin Mesoraco, giving him the day off after he was hit on the head with a backswing. Kevin Plawecki will catch and bat eighth.
- Jose Reyes will start at shortstop today, giving Amed Rosario a day off, and bat ninth.
- This is the final meeting of the season between the Mets and Blue Jays. Toronto has won two of the first three entering play today.
- This is the final game of the Mets’ five game road trip. The Mets are 1-3 so far on the trip.
