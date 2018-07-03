7/3/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (2-6, 4.47 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler pitched very well in his last start, tossing seven shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last Wednesday, but was stuck with a no decision after the Mets’ bullpen blew the lead in a 5-3 loss. The Blue Jays will counter with righty Marco Estrada (4-7, 4.53 ERA). Estrada wasn’t very effective in his last start, allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings against the Houston Astros last Wednesday, but did not factor in the decision. The Blue Jays went on to lose the game 7-6.
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- DH Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets and Blue Jays split a two game series at Citi Field back in mid-May.
- The Mets last visited Toronto in 2015, when the Blue Jays swept a two game series there.
- Wheeler was hit hard by the Blue Jays back on May 16th, giving up six runs in four innings to suffer his third loss of the season.
- Estrada is 0-2 with a 7.27 ERA in seven career appearances (including two starts) against the Mets, but hasn’t faced them since 2014, when he was a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.
- The Mets will use the DH for the first time this season with this being their first game in an American League park. Wilmer Flores will be the DH tonight and bat fifth.
- Dominic Smith (wrist) is back in the Mets’ lineup, playing first base and batting seventh.
- This series is a homecoming for right fielder Jose Bautista, who spent the previous ten seasons as a member of the Blue Jays. In his career with Toronto, Bautista batted .253 with 288 homers and 766 RBI’s while making the All Star team six times.
