7/21/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

The New York Mets (40-55) got their second half off to a good start by winning the first round of the latest edition of the Subway Series last night. Yoenis Cespedes launched a solo homer in his return from the disabled list and Noah Syndergaard worked five solid innings as the Mets hung on to beat the New York Yankees (62-34) 7-5. The win knocked the Yankees 5.5 games back of the Boston Red Sox in the tight American League East race, and the Mets will look to hurt their crosstown rivals’ record again this afternoon. First pitch for today’s game is scheduled for 1:05 pm at Yankee Stadium.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (4-7, 3.38 ERA) to the mound today. Matz pitched well in his final start of the first half, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings against the Washington Nationals on July 12th, but was stuck with a loss for his efforts. The Yankees will counter with their fourth starter, struggling right hander Sonny Gray (6-7, 5.46 ERA). Gray delivered a strong showing in his final start before the All Star Break, tossing six shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles on July 11th to earn his sixth win of the year.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo DH Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Wilmer Flores LF Michael Conforto 3B Jose Bautista C Kevin Plawecki SS Amed Rosario CF Matt den Dekker 2B Jose Reyes

Pre-Game Notes: