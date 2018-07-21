7/21/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (4-7, 3.38 ERA) to the mound today. Matz pitched well in his final start of the first half, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings against the Washington Nationals on July 12th, but was stuck with a loss for his efforts. The Yankees will counter with their fourth starter, struggling right hander Sonny Gray (6-7, 5.46 ERA). Gray delivered a strong showing in his final start before the All Star Break, tossing six shutout innings against the Baltimore Orioles on July 11th to earn his sixth win of the year.
Local Coverage:
Television: WPIX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- DH Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Jose Bautista
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Matt den Dekker
- 2B Jose Reyes
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz faced the Yankees at Citi Field back on June 9th, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings of work, but didn’t factor in the decision of a game the Mets went on to lose 4-3.
- Gray won his only career start against the Mets last August, when he allowed two runs in six innings of work.
- Jeurys Familia is not available for today’s game and doesn’t have a uniform in his locker, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. The Mets will play a man short if they don’t complete a potential trade before game time.
- Yoenis Cespedes is out of today’s lineup after showing up to work sore this afternoon. Asdrubal Cabrera will serve as the designated hitter and bat second while Jose Reyes mans second base and bats ninth.
- The Mets are bidding for their first series win since May 18th-20th, when they swept the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field.
