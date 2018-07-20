7/20/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (5-1, 2.97 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard looked sharp in his return from the disabled list last Friday, allowing one run in five innings to defeat the Washington Nationals. The Yankees will counter with rookie right hander Domingo German (2-5, 5.49 ERA). German struggled in his final start of the first half, giving up six runs in four innings to lose to the Cleveland Indians last Friday night.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- DH Yoenis Cespedes
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Jose Bautista
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Amed Rosario
- CF Matt den Dekker
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Yankees won two out of three against the Mets at Citi Field back in early June.
- The Mets lost both games they played at Yankee Stadium last season.
- Syndergaard hasn’t faced the Yankees since 2015, when he gave up five runs in six innings to suffer a loss.
- German faced the Mets back on June 9th, giving up three runs in six innings of work, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Yankees went on to win 4-3.
- The Mets have activated outfielder Yoenis Cespedes (hip) from the disabled list after an absence of over two months. Cespedes is in the lineup for his first game back, serving as the designated hitter and batting second.
- With Todd Frazier still not ready to return from the disabled list, the Mets will start Jose Bautista at third base today. Bautista will bat sixth.
- The Mets are prioritizing defense tonight, starting Matt den Dekker in center field. den Dekker will bat ninth.
- The Mets have optioned first baseman Dominic Smith to AAA Las Vegas to make room for Cespedes on the active roster.
- The Mets also recalled reliever Drew Smith from AAA Las Vegas to add another arm to their bullpen. Corey Oswalt was optioned to the minors to make room for Smith on the active roster.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/20/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at New York Yankees