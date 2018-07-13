7/13/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (4-1, 3.06 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard last pitched on May 25th, when he gave up three runs in six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Mets lost 4-3. After that game, Syndergaard landed on the disabled list with a strained ligament in his right index finger that cost him nearly seven weeks of action. The Nationals will counter with righty Tanner Roark (3-11, 4.76 ERA), who has had a miserable year. Roark racked up another loss in his last start, giving up four runs in four innings to fall to the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Jose Bautista
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- C Devin Mesoraco
- CF Matt den Dekker
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Noah Syndergaard
Pre-Game Notes:
- Syndergaard is 2-4 with a 3.53 ERA in 10 career starts against the Nationals.
- Roark has a 5.25 ERA in two starts against the Mets this season, giving up seven runs in 12 innings pitched, but hasn’t factored in the decision in either game.
- After getting a day off yesterday to avoid facing Scherzer, Amed Rosario is back in the Mets’ lineup. Rosario will bat eighth and start at shortstop.
- The Mets have optioned lefty P.J. Conlon to AAA Las Vegas to make room for Syndergaard on the active roster.
