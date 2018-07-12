7/12/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (4-6, 3.31 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was excellent in his last start, allowing one run in 6.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss due to (stop us if you’ve heard this one before) a lack of run support from the Mets’ offense. The Nationals will counter with their ace, right hander Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.33 ERA), who is set to make his final start of the half before potentially starting the All Star Game in his home stadium on Tuesday. Scherzer actually struggled by his standards in his last start, allowing four runs in seven innings against the Miami Marlins last Saturday, but still picked up his 11th win of the year with the Nationals’ lineup scoring 11 runs to pick up their ace.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Jose Bautista
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- CF Matt den Dekker
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Jose Reyes
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 4-2 against the Nationals so far this season.
- The Nationals won two out of three when the teams last met at Citi Field in the middle of April.
- Scherzer is 8-4 with a 2.23 ERA in his career against the Mets over 15 appearances (14 starts).
- Matz has a 3.00 ERA in two starts against Washington this season but hasn’t factored in the decision of either game.
- After sitting out of yesterday’s game until his walk off homer in the 10th inning, Brandon Nimmo is back in the starting lineup. Nimmo will bat leadoff and play right field.
- Asdrubal Cabrera is also back in the lineup after sitting yesterday, batting second and playing second base.
- Despite going 1 for 14 in his last five games, Jose Reyes continues to get at bats at the expense of the Mets’ young players. Reyes will draw his sixth straight start today, batting eighth and playing shortstop, so Amed Rosario gets a day off.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/12/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets