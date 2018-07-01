The Mets will send left hander Steven Matz (3-5, 3.69 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Matz pitched well in his last start, allowing three runs in seven innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Mets would go on to win in extra innings. The Marlins will counter with righty Dan Straily (3-3, 4.82 ERA). Straily picked up his third win of the year in his last outing, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings to top the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Kevin Plawecki
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Steven Matz
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 2-2 with a 3.67 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins.
- Straily faced the Mets back on May 23rd, allowing one run in six innings, but did not factor in the decision of a game the Marlins won 2-1.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/1/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins