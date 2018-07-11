7/11/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

The Mets will send their ace, righty Jacob deGrom (5-4, 1.79 ERA), to the mound today. deGrom was brilliant again in his last start, tossing eight innings of one run ball against the Tampa Bay Rays last Friday, but was stuck with a no decision because the Mets couldn’t muster more than one run while he was in the game. The Mets ended up winning the game 5-1 when Jose Bautista launched a walk off grand slam in the 10th inning. The Phillies will counter with young right hander Vince Velasquez (5-8, 4.69 ERA). Velasquez last pitched on June 30th, when he gave up a run in two innings against the Washington Nationals before getting hit in the forearm with a line drive. That injury sent Velasquez to the disabled list, where he missed just one start before being activated today.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Michael Conforto
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Wilmer Flores
- 1B Dominic Smith
- C Devin Mesoraco
- CF Matt den Dekker
- SS Amed Rosario
- 3B Jose Reyes
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom has made one start against the Phillies this season, where he tossed one shutout inning in his return from the disabled list in a game the Mets went on to lose.
- Velasquez is 1-3 with a 4.61 ERA in six career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out of yesterday’s game, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will play left field and bat leadoff.
- Brandon Nimmo will get the day off today. Newly promoted Matt den Dekker is starting in center field and will bat sixth.
- Asdrubal Cabrera is out of the Mets’ lineup after leaving yesterday’s game with a hyperextended right elbow. Wilmer Flores will start at second base and bat third while Dominic Smith slides in at first and will bat cleanup.
- The Mets made some roster moves prior to the game, recalling den Dekker and Jacob Rhame from Triple-A Las Vegas. Kevin Kaczmarski and Drew Gagnon, last night’s starter, were sent down to create room on the active roster.
- The Mets haven’t scored a series victory in 15 straight series.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 7/11/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets