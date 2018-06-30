Taking Short Notice Doesn't Matter

People will point to the fact that Corey Oswalt pitched one day earlier than he was supposed to, after Jacob deGrom flip-flopped his start to Saturday due to a family issue. But how many times do guys find out 30 minutes before game time that they’re getting the ball, and throw complete games or strike out 12 in seven innings?

Corey Oswalt is a professional pitcher. Things like this happen all the time, and even if it has never happened to Oswalt, he knows the deal. The Mets latest embarrassment, an 8-2 loss to the soon to be fourth place Miami Marlins, is just another by-product of this roster not being very good. Besides the home run to Lewis Brinson in the third inning, the Marlins did their damage to Oswalt the second time through the lineup as they scored six runs, including a home run by J.T. Riddle where he looked like George Brett reaching the upper deck off Gossage. (Riddle is a .686 OPS guy whose eyes light up at the sight of Mets pitching.) They could have very easily done that to Oswalt during his regular start. So I’m not up for blaming short notice for Oswalt’s bad game. He just had a bad game. This is a bad team. This is a bad organization.

The Mets will most likely be in last place in the N.L. East by the time this series is done. If that doesn’t spur the Mets to do something, anything, to show that they actually care about this team and want to hold it accountable, then it will never happen. Just keep tanking the season and going after the Baltimore Orioles (who lost tonight) until we receive the treat of Eastern League All-Star Tim Tebow playing here in September.

Oh, and Amed Rosario walked three times. Joy. Way to take it to the Marlins.

