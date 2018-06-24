Select Page

Jason Vargas Jettisoned Into Space, But Comes Back To Earth And Lands On Disabled List

Posted by | Jun 24, 2018 | ,

Jason Vargas Jettisoned Into Space, But Comes Back To Earth And Lands On Disabled List
I wanted you to wake up to some good news after the Mets lost again on Saturday night. So here it is:

I believe that TBD has a lower ERA than Vargas.

Those looking for the Mets to tie a major league record by giving up grand slams in three straight games might get their wish as the Mets are probably going to a bullpen game against the Dodgers. But I’m not sure if their odds went up or down with the subtraction of Vargas from the active roster. In any event, this season just gets better and better, doesn’t it?

, Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: Jason Vargas Jettisoned Into Space, But Comes Back To Earth And Lands On Disabled List



Related Posts

A.J. Ramos Will Undergo Season Ending Shoulder Surgery

A.J. Ramos Will Undergo Season Ending Shoulder Surgery

June 20, 2018

6/23/18 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

6/23/18 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets

June 23, 2018

Report: New York Mets Willing To Listen To Offers On “Virtually Everyone”

Report: New York Mets Willing To Listen To Offers On “Virtually Everyone”

June 19, 2018

Justin Turner Strikes The Match, So Let It Burn … Burn Baby Burn

Justin Turner Strikes The Match, So Let It Burn … Burn Baby Burn

June 25, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino