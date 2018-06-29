The Mets will send right hander Corey Oswalt (0-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound tonight. Oswalt was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in place of Jacob deGrom, who was scratched tonight due to a family issue. deGrom will now start tomorrow instead. The Marlins will counter with rookie righty Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who will be making his Miami debut. Alcantara, who is 5-3 with a 3.94 ERA for Triple-A New Orleans this season, was the key prospect the Marlins obtained from the St. Louis Cardinals in the Marcell Ozuna trade.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- RF Jose Bautista
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- 3B Todd Frazier
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Corey Oswalt
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets are 4-2 against the Marlins this season, but dropped two out of three to them at Citi Field the last time these teams met in mid-May.
- The Mets swept a three game series at Marlins Park back in early April as part of their season high nine game winning streak.
- Reliever Gerson Bautista was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Oswalt on the active roster.
- Neither team has faced the opposing starter before.
- Seth Lugo has been shifted back to the bullpen in an effort to shore up what has become a very leaky unit.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/29/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins