The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (5-2, 1.51 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom was excellent again in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in eight innings against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Monday, and was finally rewarded with a win when the Mets’ offense exploded for 12 runs. The Dodgers will counter with their ace, lefty Clayton Kershaw (1-4, 2.76 ERA), to complete an All Star worthy pitching matchup. Kershaw has been plagued by injuries this season, particularly to his back, and hasn’t pitched since May 31st. In that game, Kershaw lasted only five innings and allowed one run against the Philadelphia Phillies before leaving with more back stiffness. The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the disabled list after that start, and they opted to activate him today instead of sending Kershaw out for a rehab start.
Local Coverage:
Television: FOX
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- LF Brandon Nimmo
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- CF Michael Conforto
- RF Jose Bautista
- C Devin Mesoraco
- SS Amed Rosario
- SP Jacob deGrom
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 0-3 with a 3.26 ERA in six career starts against the Dodgers.
- Kershaw is 8-0 with a 1.84 ERA in 12 career starts against the Mets.
- Kershaw will likely be on a pitch restriction since he hasn’t pitched in a month.
- This is the Mets’ third game of the season to be televised by FOX. They are 0-2 so far when FOX airs a game.
View the original article on Metstradamus: 6/23/18 Game Preview: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Mets