Watch Tim Tebow crush home run on first pitch in return to Double-A

Posted by | Apr 6, 2018 | ,

Tim Tebow didn’t have success at the Major League level, but he’s still a hero in Double-A.

Tebow was sent down to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Double-A, and he played in his first game back in the minors on Thursday. It’s safe to say he was well prepared for it.

He came to the plate and swung at the first pitch he saw. Tebow connected and sent it over the fence for a home run.

Fans sure seemed to love it.

