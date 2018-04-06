Select Page

Tim Tebow Goes Yard In His First At Bat Of The Year

Posted by | Apr 6, 2018 | ,

Tim Tebow Goes Yard In His First At Bat Of The Year
The Tim Tebow era has kicked off with a bang for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. In his first at bat with the New York Mets’ AA affiliate, Tebow crushed a three run homer. Check out the visual evidence from the Mets’ Twitter feed.

This isn’t new for Tebow, who has demonstrated a flair for the dramatic in his brief pro baseball career. Tebow also hit a home run in his first pro at bat, which came on Opening Day last season with the Low-A Columbia Fireflies. The Mets promoted Tebow to High-A St. Lucie at mid-season, and he also went yard in his first at bat for them. If the trend continues, Tebow could deliver a bomb if he ever makes it to the big leagues.

Mar 2, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (83) advances to second base on a wild pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

, , , Mets, MLB

View the original article on Metstradamus: Tim Tebow Goes Yard In His First At Bat Of The Year



Related Posts

March Goes Out Like An Undefeated Baseball Team (With A Side Of Chicken And Waffles)

March Goes Out Like An Undefeated Baseball Team (With A Side Of Chicken And Waffles)

March 31, 2018

Mickey Callaway Has Been Pushing His Relief Pitchers Early On

Mickey Callaway Has Been Pushing His Relief Pitchers Early On

April 3, 2018

4/3/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

4/3/18 Game Preview: Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

April 3, 2018

4/5/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

4/5/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

April 5, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino