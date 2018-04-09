The Mets' Fab Five Will Finally Start Together When Zack Wheeler Takes The Hill Wednesday

The other option for this assignment was Seth Lugo, who made the rotation out of camp but has been working out of the bullpen since the Mets didn’t need a fifth starter due to the snow out last Monday. This was probably a wise decision since Lugo, like Robert Gsellman, has become a valuable weapon for Callaway out of the bullpen. The assignment could be a temporary one for Wheeler as Jason Vargas is closing in on a return from surgery to repair a broken bone in his glove hand, but he could make things interesting with a strong showing against a weak Marlins’ lineup.
