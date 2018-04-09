The Mets' Fab Five Will Finally Start Together When Zack Wheeler Takes The Hill Wednesday

Select Page

The Mets&#039; Fab Five Will Finally Start Together When Zack Wheeler Takes The Hill Wednesday

After a bit of a misfire at the beginning of the season, the New York Mets’ fab five will finally go through the rotation together. The final piece of the puzzle was announced yesterday, when Mickey Callaway told reporters prior to the game that Zack Wheeler will start on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, MetsBlog.com reports. Wheeler, who began the year in the minor leagues after a rough spring training, earned the assignment after allowing one run on five innings of work in his season debut for Triple-A Las Vegas.

Mar 22, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) delivers a pitch against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

The other option for this assignment was Seth Lugo, who made the rotation out of camp but has been working out of the bullpen since the Mets didn’t need a fifth starter due to the snow out last Monday. This was probably a wise decision since Lugo, like Robert Gsellman, has become a valuable weapon for Callaway out of the bullpen. The assignment could be a temporary one for Wheeler as Jason Vargas is closing in on a return from surgery to repair a broken bone in his glove hand, but he could make things interesting with a strong showing against a weak Marlins’ lineup.

