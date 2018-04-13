The Catching Conversation is Deafening After Plawecki's Bad Break

Kevin Plawecki did not escape unscathed after all. A follow-up MRI revealed a hairline fracture in his left hand that the initial x-ray did not. The Mets have placed Plawecki on the DL. They lost their two top catchers in the same day, essentially. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 13, 2018

The initial x-rays on Kevin Plawecki’s hand came up negative after he was hit in the hand on Wednesday. But now that the swelling has gone down (and now that the green walls in Miami aren’t around to blind Mets doctors), it’s easier to spot broken bones. And the Mets have spotted a broken bone

You didn’t expect this season to be all peaches and cream, did you? Two catchers in the same day? Those are the Mets we all know and love. But don’t worry, the Mets are still 10-1. And there are dizzying conversations regarding catchers that are happening:

The Mets have spoken to the Marlins about J.T. Realmuto. It would take a haul to land him, plus Realmuto has not played yet this season because of a back contusion. That said, the Marlins are rebuilding so maybe there is common ground that can be found. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) April 13, 2018

Well this is interesting. Realmuto would either solve all the problems the Mets have at the catching position, or he would just be the Mets’ third injured catcher. And he would cost a lot in terms of prospects that the Mets might not have.

And now for the opposing view:

I really, really wouldn’t expect the Mets to make a big move at catcher, like a J.T. Realmuto type, but a smaller move now has to become more likely: a claim for a guy like Miguel Montero, for example, whom the Nationals DFA’d this week, makes a lot of sense. Stay tuned. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 13, 2018

For the Mets to sign a guy like Todd Frazier to oversee harmony in the clubhouse, only to go and sign Miguel Montero is a contradiction of the highest order. Of course, you can say it the other way and say “well, you got Frazier so that you can deal with guys like Montero.” In theory you might be right. But that’s assuming that Montero’s attitude isn’t a lost cause, which I believe it is.

He was on the Cubs team that broke the longest and most legendary curse in baseball history, and still found time after the World Series to complain about playing time. Then, after the Cubs kept him, he threw Jake Arrieta under the bus. I’m never the guy to say that you need 25 nice people to win a championship. But Montero isn’t worth it. Also … not that good. Hasn’t had a good season since 2012. (You remember 2012? Lucas Duda was a right fielder then.) So please, spare me Miguel Montero.

The best course of action might just be to stick with Jose Lobaton and Tomas Nido until Plawecki comes back. I’d love to have Realmuto but you know that Derek Jeter and Michael Hill can’t go back to Miami (or the British Virgin Islands) without an entire minor league system for Realmuto after trading Giancarlo Stanton for a bottle of hot sauce and a used subpoena. So why not Lobaton and Nido for the time being? Why did you get Lobaton if not for just a situation like this? And as opposed to Montero, what’s his biggest off the field flaw? He eats ice cream after home runs?

[embedded content]

If he comes up and hits a walk-off, I’ll personally take him to Eddie’s Sweet Shop on Metropolitan Avenue and get him a sundae with butterscotch and whipped cream. They may have to roll him to the plate afterwards, but at least Steven Matz will have a bigger target.