Rabbit Trip

In front of 6,993 Mets fans and 10 Marlins fans (at least that’s what it sounded like), the Mets kept things rolling for their fifth straight victory … a 4-2 victory over the Miami Marlins just steps from South Beach. It was a subdued outing for Noah Syndergaard, who if you had to compare his six innings, five K’s, five hits, two walks and two runs to a long-haired blonde would be less Thor and more Fabio. Still strong and successful, but with a softer edge. But it got the job done.

The Mets won with timely hitting and swift baserunning. Do you know how you’re going well? When Adrian Gonzalez goes to third base on an errant throw to left field. And not only did he reach third base without having to be carried off the field in traction, he was safe too! It led to the insurance run which made the score 4-2 in the seventh. (Gonzalez should wear a shirt with a rabbit on it … a rabbit with a Mets hat, since he’s the new speedster.) The Mets would load the bases in that inning and threatened to make it a laugher. But Yoenis Cespedes, after being fooled by a 2-1 fastball (which made me cringe because I knew it would be the one pitch he would get to hit that at-bat), struck out on Kyle Barraclough’s change up … his third pitch. Bruce struck out to end the inning, but his base hit in the third was the margin of victory as he took a pitch the other way so I’m not going to start an anti-Jay Bruce petition.

The Mets bullpen was clean again, though watching Jeurys Familia was what I would expect an acid trip to be like. (I understand how the Beatles came up with Revolver now.) With second and third and two outs, all of the Marlins walk off wins in Tropical Skittles park came rushing back. J.T. Riddle, J.T. Realmuto, Martin Prado, Dan Uggla, Martin Prado again, Luis Castillo …

But Familia got Starlin Castro looking to end the game. (Castro must have experienced the same trip that Paul McCartney did.) The Mets, who arrived in Miami at about five in the morning on Monday, came away with a victory and now can get a good night’s sleep. How they will do that after having their retinas burned by the green walls, I’m not sure. But I’m sure there will be some eye wash and some doggie downers for that.

Today’s Hate List