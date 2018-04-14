Nine Is A Gift

In the course of winning streaks, sometimes you need a little help along the way. Not just from all 25 men on the roster, but a 26th man who lurks in the shadows.

Seventh inning, Mets up 6-4 on the strength of a Yoenis Cespedes RBI single two home runs by Todd Frazier, and a three run fifth. Seth Lugo was crusing in relief of Steven Matz, who gave up three earned runs (and four all together) on home runs by Hernan Perez and Ryan Braun. But the Brewers are trying to muster a two out rally off Lugo. Lorenzo Cain reached on an infield hit, and then Domingo Santana singled to left field. All Cain had to do was follow three simple rules that have existed in baseball forever, and Braun would have had a chance to give the Brewers the lead with one swing. Those rules are:

Don’t make the third out at third base

Don’t try for third with the play in front of you

Don’t run on Yoenis Cespedes

Okay, so that last rule wasn’t around forever, but it’s a wonder that players don’t learn. And when you combine the Cespedes rule with the hundred year old baseball rules, with Ryan Braun on deck, you have a decision that should have been a no-brainer. Cain got unnecessarily greedy and tried for third base.

It wasn’t close.

How many times does Cespedes have to do things like this before people learn? It sure as hell scared the bejesus out of Jesus Aguilar …

Cespedes was active all night. He had a running catch earlier in the game to go with his RBI and his key play against Cain. It would prove to be crucial. Not only did it cost Braun an at-bat with two runners on in the seventh, it cost him an at-bat at the end of the game as he was left on deck in the ninth in a one run game. After Lugo gave up a home run to Travis Shaw, A.J. Ramos got a flyout, and then after Eric Sogard got a hit off Jerry Blevins, Robert Gsellman came in and got Jett Bandy to tap back to him. Familia finishes in the ninth, Braun is left on deck, and the Mets have their ninth straight victory.

And not that we’re scoreboard watching or anything, but the Nationals lost to Colorado and they are dropped to 6-8 on the season. It’s almost as incredible as Jose Lobaton hitting a triple. But hey, when you’re living right, you’re living right. Enjoy these days while they last.

