Michael Conforto Could Be Activated From Disabled List On Thursday

Aug 13, 2017; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Mets left fielder Michael Conforto (30) runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Even if Conforto doesn’t come off the DL on Thursday, the fact the Mets brought him to New York rather than leave Conforto in extended spring training signals their belief that he is close to a return. Conforto, who hit .279 with 27 home runs and 68 RBI’s for the Mets in 2017, is expected to be the primary center fielder once he is activated. The Mets have platooned Brandon Nimmo and Juan Lagares in that position since spring training, but getting Conforto back would be a huge boost for their offense.
