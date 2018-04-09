4/9/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

The New York Mets (7-1) have been one of the surprises of baseball in the early season, soaring to the top of the National League East on the strength of a five game winning streak. The last three victories came against the Nationals in Washington, allowing the Mets to send a big message to the reigning NL East champs. The Mets will continue their first road trip of the year tonight, when they begin a three game series against the team many assume will be the worst in baseball, the Miami Marlins (3-6). First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Marlins Park.

The Marlins have been a pain in the neck for the Mets over the past decade, but things could get easier this season as Miami has the worst roster in the game. Shortly after buying the team late last season, new Marlins’ owner Derek Jeter proceeded to kick off the latest Miami fire sale in an effort to improve the franchise’s bottom line. Jeter broke up the game’s most talented outfield by trading off Giancarlo Stanton (to the Yankees for essentially Starlin Castro and salary relief), Marcell Ozuna (to the Cardinals), and Christian Yelich (to the Brewers). Second baseman Dee Gordon was also dealt, while the few quality players left (like J.T. Realmuto or Justin Bour) are either injured or on the trade block. This is a team that could easily lose 100 games, and the Mets need to take advantage of their 19 matchups with the Marlins this season if they hope to get back to the playoffs.

The Mets will send right hander Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 5.40 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard was very inefficient in his last start, allowing two runs in four innings of work against the Philadelphia Phillies last Wednesday, but needed 92 pitches to complete the outing. Given the hard work the Mets’ bullpen has done the past few days, the team needs Syndergaard to get much deeper into the game tonight. The Marlins will counter with young righty Jose Urena (0-1, 4.91 ERA). Urena was excellent in his second start of the year, limiting the Boston Red Sox to one run in seven innings of work last Tuesday. Unfortunately for Urena, the Marlins’ offense gave him no run support and left Urena with a no decision in a game the Marlins went on to lose 4-2.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Kevin Plawecki SP Noah Syndergaard SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: