Select Page

4/8/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Posted by | Apr 8, 2018 | ,

4/8/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals
Everything is coming up aces for the New York Mets (6-1), who are off to one of the best starts in team history. The Mets have won four games in a row, including the first two of their series with the Washington Nationals (4-4), and have the chance to make a huge statement by completing the sweep tonight. First pitch for tonight’s nationally televised affair, which will be broadcast as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package, is scheduled for 8:08 pm at Nationals Park.

Apr 7, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) is congratulated by second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) after scoring a run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Matt Harvey (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the hill tonight. Harvey pitched well in his season debut on Tuesday night, tossing five scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies on a cold and damp night, but did not factor in the decision. The Mets would go on to win the game 2-0. The Nationals will counter with righty Tanner Roark (1-0, 1.29 ERA). Roark picked up a victory in his first start of the season, tossing seven innings of one run ball to defeat the Atlanta Braves last Monday.

Local Coverage:

Television: ESPN

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Michael Conforto
  2. LF Yoenis Cespedes
  3. RF Jay Bruce
  4. 3B Todd Frazier
  5. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  6. 1B Adrian Gonzalez
  7. C Travis d’Arnaud
  8. SP Matt Harvey
  9. SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Harvey is 3-6 with a 3.16 ERA in 15 career appearances, including 14 starts, against the Nationals.
  • Roark is 7-2 with a 2.76 ERA in his career against the Mets.
  • After getting the day off yesterday, Michael Conforto is back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will bat lead off and play center field.
  • The Mets will look to complete a sweep of the Nationals for the first time since September of 2015, when they swept a three game set in Washington to essentially clinch the division title.

, , , , , , Mets

View the original article on Metstradamus: 4/8/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Washington Nationals



Related Posts

A Satisfying Three Course Meal

A Satisfying Three Course Meal

April 6, 2018

4/1/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals At New York Mets

4/1/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals At New York Mets

April 1, 2018

New York Mets' Depth Presents A Good Problem For Mickey Callaway

New York Mets&#039; Depth Presents A Good Problem For Mickey Callaway

April 7, 2018

Blooming And Booming (With Apologies To Clyde Frazier)

Blooming And Booming (With Apologies To Clyde Frazier)

April 7, 2018

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino