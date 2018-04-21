The New York Mets (14-5) are nothing if not resilient. Despite blowing a 3-1 lead to the Atlanta Braves (11-8), the Mets rallied to pick up a 5-3 win in 12 innings. The win allowed the Mets to even the series at a game a piece, and they will look to go ahead in the four game series tonight. First pitch for the third game of the weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at SunTrust Park.

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3.24 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom was outstanding in his last start, limiting the Washington Nationals to three runs in 7.1 innings of work on Monday, but he was let down by the bullpen in the Mets’ disastrous 8-6 loss. The Braves will counter with their age, right hander Julio Teheran (1-1, 5.40 ERA). Teheran picked up his first win of the year on Monday, when he limited the Philadelphia Phillies to one run in six innings of work.

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Jose Lobaton SP Jacob deGrom SS Jose Reyes

Pre-Game Notes:

deGrom is 5-3 with a 2.19 ERA in 11 career starts against the Braves.

Teheran has given the Mets fits throughout his career, going 8-5 with a 2.58 ERA in 20 appearances against them, including 19 starts.

After sitting against the lefty last night, Adrian Gonzalez is back in the Mets’ lineup. Gonzalez will bat sixth and play first base.

Amed Rosario will get the night off tonight. Jose Reyes, who is mired in an 0 for 20 slump to start the season, will start at shortstop in an attempt to get going tonight and bat ninth.

The Mets have recalled righty Corey Oswalt from Triple-A Las Vegas to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Gerson Bautista was sent back to the 51’s to make room for Oswalt on the active roster.

