4/18/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (1-1, 3.77 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz picked up his first win of the season in his last time out, allowing one four runs (three earned) in 5.1 innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers last Friday. The Nationals will counter with right hander Tanner Roark (1-1, 3.50 ERA). Roark pitched very well in his last start, allowing two runs (one earned) in six innings against the Colorado Rockies last Friday, but was stuck with a loss due to a lack of run support.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Michael Conforto
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- C Jose Lobaton
- SP Steven Matz
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz faced the Nationals back on April 7th, allowing an unearned run in five innings of work, but didn’t receive a decision in a 3-2 win.
- Roark was beaten up by the Mets on April 8th, giving up five runs in five innings of work, but he received a no decision in a game the Nationals would lose in extra innings.
- The Mets have lost their first series of the season, but can avoid a losing home stand with a win tonight. The Mets are 2-3 so far in the first five games.
- After sitting out against lefty Gio Gonzalez last night, Michael Conforto and Adrian Gonzalez are back in the Mets’ lineup. Conforto will play center field and bat leadoff while Gonzalez plays first base and bats sixth.
