4/17/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

It was a party for the first seven innings last night for the New York Mets (12-3), who jumped out to a 6-1 lead over the Washington Nationals (8-9). Jacob deGrom was cruising, becoming the first Mets’ starter to work into the eighth inning, but ran out of gas after recording an out. Mickey Callaway went to the bullpen, and what followed was an absolute horror show. The Nationals scored seven unanswered runs, including six in the eighth, to stun the Mets 8-6 and draw first blood in this three game set. The Mets will look to bounce back as the two teams continue their series tonight. First pitch for the middle game is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send righty Zack Wheeler (1-0, 1.29 ERA) to the mound tonight. Wheeler was dominant in his season debut last Wednesday, limiting the Miami Marlins to one run in seven innings of work to earn his first victory of the 2018 campaign. The Nationals will counter with lefty Gio Gonzalez (1-1, 2.20 ERA). Gonzalez suffered his first loss of the season in his last start, giving up three runs (two earned) in five innings to lose to the Colorado Rockies last Thursday.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes 1B Wilmer Flores 3B Todd Frazier RF Jay Bruce CF Juan Lagares C Tomas Nido SP Zack Wheeler SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: