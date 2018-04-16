4/16/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3.06 ERA) to the bump tonight. deGrom did not factor in the decision last Tuesday, allowing four runs in six innings against the Miami Marlins, but was helped out by a resilient effort from the Mets’ offense. The Mets ended up winning the game 8-6. The Nationals will counter with young right hander A.J. Cole (0-1, 12.00 ERA). Cole was much sharper in his last start, allowing two runs in 5.1 innings against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday (after Atlanta beat him up for 10 runs in 3.2 innings on April 3rd), but received a no decision for his efforts. The Nationals went on to lose the game 5-3 after Cole departed.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- RF Brandon Nimmo
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Michael Conforto
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Adrian Gonzalez
- CF Juan Lagares
- C Jose Lobaton
- SP Jacob deGrom
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- The Mets swept the Nationals in Washington the last time these teams met.
- The Nationals have had the Mets’ number at Citi Field of late, going 8-2 there last season and posting a 53-24 record in Queens since the start of the 2010 season.
- deGrom allowed two runs (one earned) in six innings to out duel Stephen Strasburg in Washington’s home opener back on April 5th.
- Cole is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three career starts against the Mets.
- After getting the day off on Sunday, Asdrubal Cabrera and Adrian Gonzalez are back in the Mets’ lineup. Cabrera will play second base and bat second while Gonzalez slots in at first and bats fifth.
- Jose Lobaton will be behind the plate tonight as he looks to get a measure of revenge against his former team. Lobaton, who played for Washington for the last four years, will bat seventh.
- Yoenis Cespedes and Jay Bruce have the day off today. Michael Conforto will slide over to left and bat third. Juan Lagares will start in center and bat sixth while Brandon Nimmo will play right and bat lead off.
