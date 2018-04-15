4/15/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

The Mets will look to start a new winning streak today as they face the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:10 PM at Citi Field. After two nice days gave way to a chilly night on Saturday, the temperature will top out at about 42 degrees on Sunday. There will be sporadic rain until 6:00, until it becomes steadier. If you’re going, pack a slicker and pray for no extra innings so that you can get home without drowning.

It’s also Youth Baseball Glove day if you’re headed out to Citi Field to brave the cold.

Also, today is Jackie Robinson Day. All players in today’s games will wear number 42 in honor of the man who broke baseball’s color barrier.

The Pitchers

Noah Syndergaard takes the ball for the Mets, and at 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA, Syndergaard looks to be the guy who will stop the Mets’ long losing streak of one.

Jhoulys Chacin takes the ball for Milwaukee at 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA. He also gave up three runs in a no-decision against the Cardinals. The Brewers on on the hook for $15.5M for Chacin this season and next.

How To Enjoy

Television Coverage: SNY or FOX Wisconsin if you’re visiting the Fonzie Statue in Milwaukee.

Radio Coverage: 710 WOR, ESPN Deportes 1050, or WTMJ 620 in Milwaukee for the dulcet tones of Bob Uecker.

Internet Coverage: MLB.tv, or whatever illegal stream you’re grabbing, you filthy animal.

The Lineups

Tomas Nido gets his first start of the season behind the dish. Hopefully he won’t break any bones. Catchers in Queens are becoming as scarce as baseball fans in Miami.

https://twitter.com/Brewers/status/985530546532077568

Pre-Game Notes