4/15/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers

It’s also Youth Baseball Glove day if you’re headed out to Citi Field to brave the cold.
Also, today is Jackie Robinson Day. All players in today’s games will wear number 42 in honor of the man who broke baseball’s color barrier.
The Pitchers
Noah Syndergaard takes the ball for the Mets, and at 2-0 with a 3.94 ERA, Syndergaard looks to be the guy who will stop the Mets’ long losing streak of one.
Jhoulys Chacin takes the ball for Milwaukee at 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA. He also gave up three runs in a no-decision against the Cardinals. The Brewers on on the hook for $15.5M for Chacin this season and next.
How To Enjoy
Television Coverage: SNY or FOX Wisconsin if you’re visiting the Fonzie Statue in Milwaukee.
Radio Coverage: 710 WOR, ESPN Deportes 1050, or WTMJ 620 in Milwaukee for the dulcet tones of Bob Uecker.
Internet Coverage: MLB.tv, or whatever illegal stream you’re grabbing, you filthy animal.
The Lineups
Tomas Nido gets his first start of the season behind the dish. Hopefully he won’t break any bones. Catchers in Queens are becoming as scarce as baseball fans in Miami.
Pre-Game Notes
- Adrian Gonzalez is hitting .364 off Chacin with a .953 OPS in 27 plate appearances. Shame he isn’t in the starting lineup, but I guess we don’t want his 36 year old bones out there in the cold.
- Somehow, Chacin has a career 8.38 ERA and a 1.707 WHIP in 19.1 innings at Citi Field. I didn’t think any pitchers had numbers that bad at a fair to pitcher’s park (depending on where the outfield fences were at the time.) His numbers, by comparison, are much better at Citizens Bank Park, which makes no sense whatsoever.
- Time to rest Asdrubal Cabrera, as he has two hits in 12 at-bats against Chacin, while Wilmer Flores has four hits in eight at-bats against Chacin. This is probably small sample size theater at it’s finest, but it’s all I have.
- Lorenzo Cain has two hits in nine at-bats with two K’s against Noah Syndergaard.
- Jay Bruce, who isn’t playing today, loves him some Brewers. In 548 plate appearances, Bruce has 35 HR’s and 88 RBI to go along with a .260 average and an OPS of .877. His Citi Field numbers aren’t as kind, as he has a career.220 average and a .715 OPS in 441 plate appearances. Regardless of that, Bruce came back to play for the Mets which makes him both a wonderful human being, and just a little bit crazy.
