4/14/18 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

The New York Mets (11-1) are living very good right now. Despite losing their top two catchers to injury on the same day, the Mets keep rolling through the early season, picking up their ninth straight victory over the Milwaukee Brewers (7-7). The game was a close one, as most of the games during the winning streak have been, but the Mets simply found a way to get the job done again. The Mets will look to run that streak up to 10 as they continue their series with the Brewers tonight. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

Apr 13, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) celebrates with catcher Jose Loboton (59) after hitting a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Matt Harvey (0-0, 3.60 ERA) to the mound tonight. Harvey battled through five innings in his last start, giving up four runs on nine hits to the Washington Nationals last Sunday night, and left the game in line for a win. The bullpen couldn’t hold his lead, giving Harvey a no decision in a game the Mets would go on to win in 12 innings. The Brewers will counter with their nominal ace, Chase Anderson (0-1, 3.38 ERA). Anderson pitched well in his last start, giving up two runs in six innings against the Chicago Cubs last Sunday, but he got stuck with a loss thanks to a lack of run support from his teammates.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

  1. CF Michael Conforto
  2. 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
  3. LF Yoenis Cespedes
  4. RF Jay Bruce
  5. 1B Adrian Gonzalez
  6. 3B Todd Frazier
  7. SS Amed Rosario
  8. C Jose Lobaton
  9. SP Matt Harvey

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Harvey is 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA in two career starts against the Brewers.
  • Anderson is 1-2 with a 3.27 ERA in four career starts against the Mets.
  • The Mets can secure their fifth straight series victory with a win tonight.
  • The Mets are looking for their first 10 game winning streak since April of 2015, when they won 11 in a row to tie the franchise record for longest win streak.

