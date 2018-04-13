4/13/18 Game Preview: Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets

A lot has changed for the New York Mets (10-1) since the last time they were home. The Mets’ last home game came on April 4th, when they beat the Phillies in a game that wasn’t even available on television. That was the Mets’ second win in a row, and they have tacked on six more since then to claim the best record in the league. The Mets return home to some warm weather and a 3.5 game lead in the National League East, and the winning streak will be on the line as they begin a weekend set with the Milwaukee Brewers (7-6) to kick off a six game home stand. First pitch for the opener of this three game series is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Brewers enter 2018 on the upswing. Milwaukee was one of the biggest surprises in baseball a year ago, winning 86 games and remaining in the playoff hunt right until the end of the season. Rather than rest on their laurels, the Brewers decided to aggressively upgrade their offense over the winter, signing former Royals’ center fielder Lorenzo Cain to a five year contract and shopping at the Marlins’ fire sale to snag outfielder Christian Yelich. The Brewers should be a potent offensive team, but the big question remains the pitching staff. Milwaukee’s best starter is Chase Anderson, so the choice not to add a guy like Jake Arrieta or Lance Lynn to the pitching staff was a curious one. The Brewers do have plenty of talent and should be a postseason threat once again, so this will be an interesting series early in the season.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (0-1, 3.00 ERA) to the mound tonight. Matz bounced back nicely in his second start of the year, limiting the Washington Nationals to one run in five innings of work, but he did not factor in the decision. The Mets would go on to win that game 3-2. The Brewers will counter with righty Zach Davies (0-1, 5.40 ERA). Davies delivered a quality start last Saturday, when he limited the Chicago Cubs to one run in six innings of work, but received a no decision when the bullpen blew his lead late in a 5-2 loss.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto 2B Asdrubal Cabrera LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 1B Adrian Gonzalez 3B Todd Frazier SS Amed Rosario C Jose Lobaton SP Steven Matz

Pre-Game Notes: