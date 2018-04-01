4/1/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals At New York Mets

Mar 31, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets second baseman Asdrubal Cabrera (13) hits an rbi double during the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (2-7, 6.08 ERA in 2017) to the mound today. Matz, who was bothered by a nerve issue last season, will look to stay healthy and have a strong season for the Mets in 2018. The Cardinals will counter with young righty Luke Weaver (7-2, 3.88 ERA in 2017). Weaver, who had an excellent spring for St. Louis, will look to take a leap forward in his development this season.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Wilmer Flores
- C Kevin Plawecki
- CF Juan Lagares
- SP Steven Matz
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- Matz is 0-1 with a 10.80 ERA in his career against the Cardinals.
- Weaver has never faced the Mets before.
- Brandon Nimmo was scratched from the starting lineup with flu-like symptoms. Juan Lagares will start in center field again and bat seventh.
- Wilmer Flores draws his first start of the season at first base, giving Adrian Gonzalez the day off, and will bat fifth.
- The catching platoon continues as Kevin Plawecki is back behind the dish this afternoon. Plawecki will bat sixth.
- The Mets are looking to complete their first sweep of the Cardinals since 2006 today.
