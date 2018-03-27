Tim Tebow Will Start 2018 With AA Binghamton

Mar 13, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Tim Tebow (83) reacts after striking out in the second inning against the Houston Astros during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Tebow was hampered by an ankle injury he suffered after tripping over a sprinkler head, but don’t mistake the decision to put Tebow at AA as a performance based one. This is solely based on juicing the ticket sales for the Rumble Ponies, a fact the Mets won’t publicly admit but is a perfectly legitimate use of Tebow. There remains little chance that Tebow ever makes the majors unless it is as a September call up in a lost season, so the fact that the Mets continue to publicly act like this is anything but an entertainment signing remains strange.
