Mar 25, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets left fielder Yoenis Cespedes (52) during a spring training game against the New York Mets at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets utilized their potential Opening Day lineup and got some good results out of the regulars. Yoenis Cespedes had a particularly good day, throwing out a runner at the plate and launching a solo homer in the fifth inning. Jay Bruce followed that blast with a solo shot of his own, his third long ball of the spring. Amed Rosario also finished the exhibition season strong, going 2 for 3 with two RBI’s to raise his spring batting average to .313.
View the original article on Metstradamus: Steven Matz Tosses Four Shutout Innings As Mets Win Spring Finale