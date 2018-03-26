New York Mets Sign Fernando Abad to Minor League Deal

Sep 2, 2017; Bronx, NY, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Fernando Abad (58) delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
If Abad reaches the majors, he can earn $1.25 million with an additional $650,000 in incentives, FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reports. That should occur given Abad’s strong track record, as he has held lefties to a .237 batting average against him lifetime. Abad, 32, also provides valuable bullpen insurance for the Mets. The Mets currently have only one lefty, Jerry Blevins, on their 40 man roster. Abad should eventually provide a second lefty for Mickey Callaway’s bullpen, taking some pressure off Blevins to be the lefty specialist.
