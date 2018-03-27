New York Mets Claim Bryce Brentz Off Waivers From Pittsburgh Pirates

Feb 24, 2018; Bradenton, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryce Brentz (92) at bat at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Since Brentz is out of minor league options, the Pirates had to waive him to try and get him through to Triple-A, but the Mets claimed him. The idea here appears to add some outfield depth to the Las Vegas roster, which at this point consists of Matt den Dekker and a bunch of random prospects. Brentz appears likely to be the Travis Taijeron of 2018, a reserve the Mets hope not to need if everything is going well. The Mets will need to pass Brentz through waivers to get him to Triple-A, so it remains to be seen if he will clear and get to Las Vegas.
