Hansel Robles Optioned to Minor League Camp

Mar 2, 2018; Port St. Lucie, FL, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Hansel Robles (47) delivers a pitch in the third inning against the Washington Nationals during a spring training game at First Data Field. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
This now leaves 32 players in camp and makes the pitching situation a bit more clear. If the Mets intend on carrying eight pitchers in the bullpen, it means that all of Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo, and Zack Wheeler will make the roster. While most assume that Wheeler was ticketed for a rotation spot after the injury to Jason Vargas, reports surfaced on Wednesday that his spot wasn’t a lock. Wheeler didn’t help his own cause last night, getting beaten up for five runs in two innings by the Nationals while Lugo tossed tossed four shutout innings in relief.
