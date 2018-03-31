3/31/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) scores a run on New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (not pictured) rbi single during the 5th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (15-10, 3.53 ERA in 2017) to the mound today. deGrom, who was the Mets’ best starter a year ago, likely would have drawn the Opening Day assignment if not for a back injury that delayed the start to his season. The Cardinals will counter with young right hander Michael Wacha (12-9, 4.13 ERA in 2017). Wacha, who has been up and down the last two years, will be a key arm for the Cardinals if they hope to have a strong year.
Local Coverage:
Television: SNY
Radio: WOR
New York Mets Lineup:
- CF Brandon Nimmo
- LF Yoenis Cespedes
- RF Jay Bruce
- 2B Asdrubal Cabrera
- 3B Todd Frazier
- 1B Asdrubal Cabrera
- C Travis d’Arnaud
- SP Jacob deGrom
- SS Amed Rosario
Pre-Game Notes:
- deGrom is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA in five career starts against the Cardinals.
- Wacha is 4-1 with a 1.97 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.
- After sitting out on Opening Day, Travis d’Arnaud will catch today. d’Arnaud will bat seventh.
- The Mets will opt to bat Amed Rosario ninth again, behind deGrom, in an effort to help him get a better grasp of the strike zone.
