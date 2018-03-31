3/31/18 Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

The New York Mets (1-0) started the season on a strong note Thursday, scoring a 9-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals (0-1) on Opening Day. Noah Syndergaard was strong for the Mets, striking out ten batters in six innings of work, while the offense got twelve hits and eight walks against the Cardinals’ pitching staff. The two teams will be back at it this afternoon as they continue the season’s opening series. First pitch for the middle game of this three game set is scheduled for 1:10 pm at Citi Field.



Mar 29, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) scores a run on New York Mets right fielder Jay Bruce (not pictured) rbi single during the 5th inning of the game on opening day at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (15-10, 3.53 ERA in 2017) to the mound today. deGrom, who was the Mets’ best starter a year ago, likely would have drawn the Opening Day assignment if not for a back injury that delayed the start to his season. The Cardinals will counter with young right hander Michael Wacha (12-9, 4.13 ERA in 2017). Wacha, who has been up and down the last two years, will be a key arm for the Cardinals if they hope to have a strong year.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Brandon Nimmo LF Yoenis Cespedes RF Jay Bruce 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 3B Todd Frazier 1B Asdrubal Cabrera C Travis d’Arnaud SP Jacob deGrom SS Amed Rosario

