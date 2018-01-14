What Alternate Universe Am I In?

Now, this transaction could go the way of the dodo bird, much like the rumors that had Neil Walker returning, Mike Moustakas signing, and Evan Longoria being traded here. But “serious discussions” are nothing to sneeze at, and if you’re Adrian Gonzalez, please don’t sneeze because you’ll be right back on the disabled list. The only reason to take a chance on a 36-year-old with a bad back (and allegedly an attitude to match) is that Michael Conforto is lying on his death bed and the Mets aren’t telling us. Oh, and you think Dominic Smith is a career minor leaguer after 49 games.
I guess I had better practice my company line: “Low-risk, high-reward … league minimum … only for one season … “
