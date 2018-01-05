Report: New York Mets Have Discussed Andrew McCutchen Trade With Pittsburgh Pirates

Sep 26, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) circles the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the sixth at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
McCutchen rebounded after a rough 2016, batting .279 with 28 homers and 88 RBI’s in 156 games. Even though McCutchen has dipped a bit from his peak production, he has remained a model of health and would be an excellent fit in the middle of the Mets’ lineup. The Pirates are clearly interested in moving McCutchen’s $14.5 million salary for 2018 and have also discussed trading him to the Giants. Any team that could land McCutchen would be getting a guy heading into his walk year, so the odds are that he would put up a big year in order to land a nice contract in free agency next winter.
The big reason the Mets might not pull off this deal is simply due to their poor farm system. The Mets don’t have a ton of prospects to trade right now, so completing a trade for an accomplished player like McCutchen is a challenge. One option the Mets could explore is including Juan Lagares in the trade to offset some money and give the Pirates back a center fielder. It is hard to tell, however, if the Mets would feel that one year of McCutchen at $14.5 million is worth two years for Lagares at $16 million combined with an option for a third year.
