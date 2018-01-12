Report: New York Mets Considering Reunion With Lucas Duda

It looks like the New York Mets are trying to get the band back together again. After re-signing Jay Bruce two days ago, the Mets are now considering a reunion with first baseman Lucas Duda, MetsBlog.com reports . The news was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Atlantic, who notes that the Mets are showing interest in Duda due to his on base skills. Duda spent his entire career with the Mets until last July, when they traded him to the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league relief pitcher Drew Smith.



Sep 10, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Lucas Duda (21) hits a ground rule double during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Given the current state of the Mets’ roster, their interest in bringing back Duda makes little sense. This is nothing against Duda, who is a fine baseball player that is definitely underrated, but the Mets shouldn’t be moving backwards at first base. The Mets already have Dominic Smith at the position, and adding Duda to the team all but assures that Smith will start the season in Triple-A or be shipped out of town. Bruce was also told by the Mets that he would probably receive some time at first base this year, a claim that makes no sense if they were considering a return from Duda.

The Mets also don’t need more left handed power, which they have already with Bruce and Michael Conforto. The biggest issue, however, is that the Mets need to actually try and change a team that lost 92 games a year ago. It’s hard to blame Duda for being a significant factor in the losing, but the only significant change to the roster so far this winter is Anthony Swarzak. If the Mets bring back Duda, they might as well bring in Neil Walker and Jose Reyes as well to complete the 2017 Mets. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing again hoping for different results, and the Mets would be going down that path if they bring back Duda.