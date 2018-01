The good news is that the headline is true. So take that, haters!

The bad news is that the player is Jenrry Mejia.

jenrry mejia, mets settle at $1.729M, avoiding arbitration. (of course, this deal isn’t likely to be paid as mejia has been banned following a 3rd PED failure) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 6, 2018

Look, you may laugh. But that’s $1.729 million that is now available to not be paid to another player. The Mets have a forward thinking front office.

In a related story, the Mets have made contact with Shoeless Joe Jackson’s next of kin.