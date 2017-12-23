Report: New York Mets Getting Trade Interest In Juan Lagares

Sep 16, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; New York Mets center fielder Juan Lagares (12) in action at the plate against the Atlanta Braves at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports
While the Mets could use Lagares’ $6.5 million salary to add a player at another position, there is a strong argument to be made to keep him. SNY Analyst Keith Hernandez has been a long time believer in Lagares’ role on the Mets due to his defense, which won him a Gold Glove in 2014 and could really help the Mets’ pitching staff. The game as a whole is starting to shift towards a more defensive mindset, and the Mets are starting to move that way as well, so if Lagares can hit .260 he will be able to justify a starting spot. The Mets are still looking for a second baseman, corner outfielder, and another reliever according to Heyman but moving Lagares to fill one of those spots doesn’t appear to be an option right now. Lagares has done some work with a swing coach this winter, and if that work pays off the Mets may be able to fill one big hole internally.
