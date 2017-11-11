Tomas Nido, Luis Guillorme Represent New York Mets in AFL All Star Game

While the 2017 season came to an end last week, some of the game’s best minor leaguers are playing on in the Arizona Fall League. The AFL held it’s annual “Fall Stars” Game to showcase the best prospects playing in the league, and two of the New York Mets’ farm hands participated. Catcher Tomas Nido and infielder Luis Guillorme, both of whom spent 2017 with the Mets’ AA affiliate in Binghamton, were chosen to play in the mid-season All Star game.





Nido was hitless in two at bats but did make a nice defensive play, throwing out Braves’ prospect Ronald Acuna attempting to steal second base. Guillorme had a double and a run scored in his lone at bat and has drawn rave reviews for his defense, MetsBlog.com reports. Nido is already on the Mets’ 40 man roster, but Guillorme needs to be added this winter if the team wants to protect him from the Rule V draft.