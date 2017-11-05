Report: New York Mets Will Name Gary DiSarcina Bench Coach

FT. MYERS, FL – FEBRUARY 19: Gary DiSarcina #10 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a portrait during the Boston Red Sox photo day on February 19, 2017 at JetBlue Park in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
The situation with DiSarcina is similar to what happened with Kevin Long with the Mets. Like Long, DiSarcina was passed over for a promotion to the manager’s chair as Boston opted to hire Houston Astros’ bench coach Alex Cora to fill the position. DiSarcina can now start fresh with the Mets as he looks to continue building his resume for a future managerial opportunity. Another area where DiSarcina should be able to help the Mets is by coaching their infielders. DiSarcina, a former big league shortstop, can fill a niche on the staff that hasn’t been filled since the Mets let Tim Teufel go prior to last season.
