New York Mets Re-Sign Phillip Evans to Minor League Deal

The New York Mets made their first move of the offseason over the weekend, re-signing infielder Phillip Evans to a minor league deal, MetsBlog.com reports . Evans, who batted .303 in 19 games for the Mets in 2017, will be invited to spring training. The Mets removed Evans from the 40 man roster two weeks ago and he cleared waivers, allowing them to re-sign him. Evans has never been much of a prospect, but he did win a batting title for AA Binghamton in 2016, when he batted .335 with eight homers in 96 games.





NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Phillip Evans #72 of the New York Mets hits into a sixth inning ending double play against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field on September 8, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)