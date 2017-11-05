New York Mets Hire Ruben Amaro Jr As First Base Coach

The New York Mets filled another vacancy on Mickey Callaway’s coaching staff, hiring Ruben Amaro Jr. as their new first base coach, Ken Rosenthal of the Atlantic reports . Amaro, 52, spent last season in a similar role with the Boston Red Sox. Prior to joining the Red Sox, Amaro served as the General Manager of the Philadelphia Phillies from 2009-2015. Amaro will replace Tom Goodwin, who departed for the Red Sox as Amaro’s replacement. The Mets are now a bench coach away from completing Callaway’s coaching staff as Amaro joins Dave Eiland (pitching coach), Ricky Bones (bullpen coach), Glenn Sherlock (third base coach/catching instructor) and Pat Roessler (hitting coach).





BOSTON, MA – AUGUST 15: Hanley Ramirez #13 of the Boston Red Sox fist bumps first base coach Ruben Amaro Jr during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park on August 15, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)