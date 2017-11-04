Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Tommy Milone

Now that the 2017 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a look back at the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the active roster for the Mets at the end of season from A (Nori Aoki) to W (David Wright). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue our series today with a look at starting pitcher Tommy Milone.

Player Review: Tommy Milone



NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 22: Tommy Milone #29 of the New York Mets piytches in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field on August 22, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Stats:

Milwaukee Brewers: 6 Appearances, 3 Starts, 21.0 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 1 Save, 6.43 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 16:2 Strikeout:Walk Ratio

New York Mets: 11 Appearances, 5 Starts, 27.1 Innings Pitched, 0-3 Won-Loss Record, 8.56 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 22:12 Strikeout:Walk Ratio

Story: Tommy Milone began the year with the Milwaukee Brewers, but a poor start led the Brew Crew to waive the soft tossing lefty. The Mets picked up Milone off waivers to fill a hole in their rotation, but he lasted only three starts before going down with a knee injury. Milone landed on the disabled list and was out until late August, when he came back to temporarily fill a rotation spot. The Mets booted Milone into the bullpen in September, where he mostly pitched in mop up situations before another injury shelved him with 10 days to go in the campaign.

Grade: F

Milone was dreadful for the Mets and was pretty much useless for them outside of a handful of appearances.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 0%

2018 Role: None

Milone elected to enter free agency after the season, a wise choice since he didn’t have a clear role with the Mets next season. The Mets probably won’t make a big effort to bring Milone back, instead focusing on adding a more proven veteran arm as rotation insurance.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review Series continues with a look at starting pitcher Rafael Montero!